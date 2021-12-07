Christmas celebrations at several schools in the Burnham-On-Sea area have been given a boost thanks to a local garden centre.

Brent Knoll’s Sanders Garden Centre has delivered free Christmas trees to Brent Knoll, Lympsham and East Brent Schools.

A spokesman for Blue Diamond, which runs the garden centre, says: “Blue Diamond always likes to support our three local primary schools at this time of year by donating a real Christmas tree.”

“It’s been another challenging year for all school children, so we were only too pleased to help sprinkle some Christmas magic.”

Pictured delivering the trees are James Hallam and Glenda Fry from Sanders’ plants department.

The complimentary trees were gratefully received by the head teachers at East Brent, Brent Knoll and Lympsham schools.