A free community walk is set to be held in Burnham-On-Sea on Valentine’s Day.

The 1km walk will be held on Monday February 14th starting at 2pm from the Bay Centre and finishing at the same location.

“This is a great opportunity to get out the house and enjoy other people’s company,” says organiser Claire Cannon from Engage Somerset, which encourages healthy lifestyles.

“Learn to love yourself on Valentines Day – we will be walking as slow as the slowest person. There will be no hurry.”

“Anyone can come along, bring your kids. Dogs are also allowed on a lead and under control.”

“Make sure you wear comfy shoes! Just turn up, on your own or with friends.”

If you would like any more information, call/message Claire on 07546 412066.