Sponsored walk from Glastonbury to Burnham-On-Sea

A free community walk is set to be held in Burnham-On-Sea on Valentine’s Day.

The 1km walk will be held on Monday February 14th starting at 2pm from the Bay Centre and finishing at the same location.

“This is a great opportunity to get out the house and enjoy other people’s company,” says organiser Claire Cannon from Engage Somerset, which encourages healthy lifestyles.

“Learn to love yourself on Valentines Day – we will be walking as slow as the slowest person. There will be no hurry.”

“Anyone can come along, bring your kids. Dogs are also allowed on a lead and under control.”

“Make sure you wear comfy shoes! Just turn up, on your own or with friends.”

If you would like any more information, call/message Claire on 07546 412066.

 

 
Subscribe to our free news updates and join our other subscribers.
No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission. View our privacy page