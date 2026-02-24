Free digital skills lessons to be offered at Burnham-On-Sea’s Nationwide branch

Free digital skills lessons are set to be held at Nationwide Building Society in Burnham-On-Sea next month, giving local people the chance to build confidence in using technology.

The sessions, taking place on Wednesday 11th March 2026, are open to everyone in the community — not just Nationwide members — and are designed to support digital inclusion in line with the Government’s Digital Inclusivity Action Plan.

Nationwide says the aim is to help people of all ages feel more comfortable using their own devices, stay connected with others, and learn how to get online safely. Colleagues will deliver the lessons in branch, guiding attendees through simple, practical modules that can make a real difference to everyday life.

A spokesperson said digital skills are increasingly essential, with many people struggling to apply for jobs, access key services or benefit from online deals if they lack confidence using technology. Improving digital knowledge, they added, helps create a more connected and fairer society.

Two sessions will be held at the Burnham branch:

The 10am morning session, Getting Started & Setting Up Your Device, will introduce the basics of digital devices, including the differences between device types, common digital jargon, initial setup such as biometrics, connecting to Wi‑Fi or Bluetooth, and how to use internet browsers.

The 12pm afternoon session, Staying Safe Online, will focus on online safety, covering strong passwords, spotting scams, practical safety tips and guidance on the ‘Take 5 to stop fraud’ campaign.

Anyone wishing to attend can call 0345 266 0432 or visit the branch to register their interest.