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Free Fathers Day train rides on offer at West Huntspill Railway

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

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West Huntspill Model Engineering Society

A miniature railway near Burnham-On-Sea will be offering free train rides for dads on Fathers Day (Sunday June 21st).

Fathers will be able to ride free of charge at West Huntspill Railway, say the organisers West Huntspill Model Engineering Society.

The special event will be held from 2pm-4.30pm on Fathers Day at the track in New Road, West Huntspill (TA9 3QE).

“Train rides will be offered free for dads and £1.50 for others for two laps of our track,” says the club’s Roger Flower.

“We welcome all along and look forward to local support. Children under 3 are free. All children must be accompanied by a fare-paying adult.”

Also see: What’s on in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge 

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