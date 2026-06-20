HomeNewsFree Fathers Day train rides on offer today at West Huntspill Railway
NewsWhat's On

Free Fathers Day train rides on offer today at West Huntspill Railway

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A miniature railway near Burnham-On-Sea will be offering free train rides for dads on Fathers Day (Sunday June 21st).

Fathers will be able to ride free of charge at West Huntspill Railway, say the organisers West Huntspill Model Engineering Society.

The special event will be held from 2pm-4.30pm on Fathers Day at the track in New Road, West Huntspill (TA9 3QE).

“Train rides will be offered free for dads and £1.50 for others for two laps of our track,” says the club’s Roger Flower.

“We welcome all along and look forward to local support. Children under 3 are free. All children must be accompanied by a fare-paying adult.”

Also see: What’s on in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge 

Previous article
Burnham-On-Sea Rotary Club hands out £10,000 to local good causes and charities
Next article
Busy opening day for new independent gift shop in Burnham-On-Sea town centre

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Yoga by Nature

TL Web Design

TL Tutoring

Refinishing Solutions

Wendy’s Microblading Studio

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
scattered clouds
16.6 ° C
16.6 °
16.1 °
85%
3.1m/s
37%
Sun
22 °
Mon
28 °
Tue
29 °
Wed
30 °
Thu
23 °