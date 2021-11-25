The first of a series of free, fun digital sessions for children aged 7-16 years old is to be held in Highbridge this Saturday (November 27th).

The event, called ‘TechCon@theHUB’, is being held by Somerset Libraries in partnership with the Morland Community Hub.

The event at Morland Hub in Pearce Drive, Highbridge will run from 10am-12pm.

Jane Macpherson at the hub says: “We would like young people aged from 7-16 years to attend and volunteers to help out with bringing new and innovative technology, games and creative digital activities to the hub.”

“The volunteers we are looking for must be over 13 years old – so if you are interested in technology, would like to learn more and gain some experience with a community

project, contact us.”

Regular sessions will take place from January 2022 onwards.

Under 8s must be accompained by an adult.

For more information and to book a space contact 01278 782766 or email enquiries@morlandcommunityhub.org.uk