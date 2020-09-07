A free two-hour men’s health and mental awareness event is set to be held this coming Sunday (September 13th) for gents in the Burnham-On-Sea area.

The event is being run at 10am by B-Elite Martial Arts in conjunction with a group called ‘For the Boys – Mental Health Awareness’ for men who have – or are – suffering from mental hardship or difficulties.

Organiser Craig Bissett told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “I am going to be running a completely free two-hour special, doing some general fitness, boxing and self defence plus giving people time on the fantastic PowerKube, a portable coaching facility for professional MMA, boxing and martial arts coaches.”

The course itself will be ran out of the B-Elite gym set in the stunning Chilton Polden and will be fully socially distanced.

‘For the Boys’, a Men’s Mental Health Support Group has been set up by Jack Insall and James Hilton to help and support men who have or are suffering with mental struggles and strains. The group is live online 24/7 for anyone not in a good place.

Craig adds: “Martial arts and fitness is proven to help people cope with life and relieve built up stress, anxiety and anger.”

“When you walk into the gym, you get to work, take your mind off what life is throwing at you, have lots of fun, while getting fit and learning some keys life skills.

“You will not only feel instantly happy but you will have a clear head to deal with any problem and approach them in a more positive way and life then feels better.”

“I am already getting great testimonials on social media from my new students. Anyone who is really struggling shoud know I am donating my time, training and advice to help them find a focus and start turning their life around.”

“I don’t claim to be any kind of expert, but through my own personal experiences have learnt to deal with problems in a more positive way and also surround myself with the right people and I right support groups.”

“I am excited to work with the lads and want to offer this to anyone locally who is or has also suffered with Mental worried and strains.”

We have Morrisons Community Support donating refreshments for the day and also Mac McKenzie at The Red Tile Inn providing food and refreshments.

If you are interested in coming along to find out more or to book on the course please contact Craig direct here to book a place. The gym is sited at 21 Broadway, Chilton Polden TA79DR.

“Places will be limited but if the up take is good I will put another one on.”