Free music and family fun lined up for Burnham’s Picnic in the Park this Sunday

A packed afternoon of free live music and family entertainment is set to take place in Burnham-On-Sea when Picnic in the Park returns to the Manor Gardens on Sunday 5th July.

The event, running from 12.15pm to 5.15pm, will feature a full programme of performers including Six Machine, Smoking Guns, The Blues Café Orchestra, Emanim and Graham McPherson.

Organisers from CADS say the line-up offers something for all ages, with a mix of styles designed to keep the crowds entertained throughout the afternoon.

Visitors are invited to bring their own picnic and relax in the gardens while enjoying the music.

Alongside the performances, there will be stalls, crafts, jewellery, henna, a Kidzone area, refreshments and a raffle.

The event is free to attend and is expected to draw a large crowd, with organisers encouraging families to come along and enjoy a summer afternoon of community fun in one of Burnham’s most popular outdoor spaces.