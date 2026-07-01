HomeNewsFree music and family fun lined up for Burnham’s Picnic in the...
News

Free music and family fun lined up for Burnham’s Picnic in the Park this Sunday

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A packed afternoon of free live music and family entertainment is set to take place in Burnham-On-Sea when Picnic in the Park returns to the Manor Gardens on Sunday 5th July.

The event, running from 12.15pm to 5.15pm, will feature a full programme of performers including Six Machine, Smoking Guns, The Blues Café Orchestra, Emanim and Graham McPherson.

Organisers from CADS say the line-up offers something for all ages, with a mix of styles designed to keep the crowds entertained throughout the afternoon.

Visitors are invited to bring their own picnic and relax in the gardens while enjoying the music.

Alongside the performances, there will be stalls, crafts, jewellery, henna, a Kidzone area, refreshments and a raffle.

The event is free to attend and is expected to draw a large crowd, with organisers encouraging families to come along and enjoy a summer afternoon of community fun in one of Burnham’s most popular outdoor spaces.

Previous article
Burnham’s MP challenges Government over VAT charges on compassionate‑use medicines
Next article
Town council thanks volunteers after successful Burnham-On-Sea community litter pick

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Yoga by Nature

TL Web Design

TL Tutoring

Refinishing Solutions

Wendy’s Microblading Studio

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
overcast clouds
16.7 ° C
16.8 °
15.9 °
87%
2.2m/s
100%
Thu
20 °
Fri
19 °
Sat
20 °
Sun
19 °
Mon
19 °