Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre is offering free podcasts aimed at parents of younger children.

The Princess Theatre says it is keen to help families who are working hard to find the right sort of entertainment for little ones online, searching to find opportunities that inspire children’s imagination and offer light relief from the pressures of home-schooling.

For parents of younger children, the Princess presents The Seekers podcasts. Created by award winning south west theatre company The Wardrobe Ensemble and aimed at 3-8 year olds, this is a lovely break from the normal television watch.

Children have the opportunity to listen to the adventures of The Seekers and use their own imagination as to how they envisage the characters and landscapes that is described to them.

The Wardrobe Ensemble have presented shows at the National Theatre and Bristol Old Vic and are currently working with the Princess on their future education package.

Each episode follows the team on an adventure across the universe, through the past and future and to the bottom of the ocean. Where will they end up next? Grab your headphones and get ready for an audio adventure like no other.

All the links are on the Princess website at http://bit.ly/3hVqsIE and if your child felt really inspired, the team are looking for children aged 3 – 8 to feature in Series 2. If you know a little seeker who might be interested, email Jesse at seekerspodcast@gmail.com