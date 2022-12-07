King Alfred School Academy in Highbridge has begun offering free 8am healthy breakfasts to every student, including those in the Sixth Form.

The school says the scheme has been launched as research shows that children who start the day with nutritious food and exercise are more likely to achieve higher grades in their studies.

All students will be offered a healthy porridge with optional honey, raisins or jam. It is the latest initiative by the school and The Priory Learning Trust to provide a positive learning environment.

Principal Dan Milford adds: “This is really good news for our students. Starting the day with a healthy breakfast helps to make for a better day and even stronger learning.”

Friendly catering staff from Aspens will be on hand to serve the students.

The school’s recently expanded facilities include a coffee lounge, more study areas and rooms for meetings.