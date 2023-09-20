Town councillors have this week stepped up calls for a new primary school to be built at Highbridge’s Brue Farm housing development.

During a meeting on Tuesday (September 19th), town councillors unanimously supported a proposal to send a letter to the Somerset Education Authority to push for a new Primary School at the Brue Farm development (pictured).

A new school had previously been agreed as a condition for building the homes, as reported here.

However, Somerset Council told Burnham-On-Sea.com in January this year it has “no current plans to build a new school in Highbridge” despite previous plans for one to offset the hundreds of new homes.

Now, the Town Council plans to challenge that position.

Cllr Sharon Perry said at this week’s meeting: “At a recent meeting with Somerset Council, there seemed to be an idea that a new primary school would not be needed at Brue Farm.”

She told councillors: “Just to remind everyone that in getting their permission to build Brue Farm, the developer agreed to a Section 106 agreement that the development would include a new primary school.”

“We have looked at the admission figures over the last year at local primary schools and Churchfield, East Huntspill and West Huntspill primary schools are all over-subscribed.”

“The birth rate has gone down, so I can see why the developers might say there may not be so many children coming through, however with all the new housing developments in the area, we are expecting an influx of young people requiring primary schools.”

“So I propose we write a letter asking for clarity on the intentions of Somerset Education Authority regarding a new school and that we express our strongest support that this proceeds given the over-subscription of local primary schools.”

Cllr Peter Clayton added: “I would support this and add that the school was part of the planning agreement. They have to build this primary school, I’m not sure they can bank out of it.”

Cllr Mike Murphy added his support: “A new school was passed, approved, and part of the contract so I’m puzzled. It could be that the education department are in a difficult position and will be looking at viability.”

Mayor Cllr Lesley Millard said she supports the proposal, adding: “We really need to be a strong voice on this.”

A Somerset Council spokesperson said earlier this year: “Pupil forecasts indicate that there are sufficient school places available across Burnham and Highbridge for the forseeable future.”

“The Local Authority is keeping a very close eye on pupil numbers here, especially with the large number of dwellings expected to be built over the coming years.”

The spokesman adds: “Additional places will be commissioned in Burnham and Highbridge as soon as pupil forecasts indicate that they are needed.”

“Somerset Council procures land when large new developments are planned, so it can be ready for a potential newbuild to accommodate a rising local population, but that is no guarantee of a school build happening.”