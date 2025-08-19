Fresh concerns raised over potential closure of Burnham-On-Sea Hospital beds

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Town Council has responded to residents’ concerns regarding the consultation on proposed bed closures at community hospitals in Somerset ahead of a crunch meeting later this week.

The proposed changes form part of wider plans by Somerset NHS Foundation Trust affecting community hospitals across the county.

As first reported here, there are concerns that Burnham-On-Sea Hospital could see beds cut under the proposals.

16 beds are currently funded at Burnham’s hospital in Love Lane, with the facilities able to expand to 20 beds during peak demand. The 16 beds are always occupied, yet staff were told in June outlining how Somerset NHS Trust is considering cutting bed numbers.

A Town Council spokesperson says: “The Town Council wrote to Somerset NHS Foundation Trust to ask for assurances that the number of beds would not change at Burnham War Memorial Community Hospital and if any changes are being considered that residents be consulted. On behalf of the Town Council, Cllr Sharon Perry will also be attending the Adults and Health Scrutiny Committee later this week, to raise these points.”

The Somerset Council Adults and Health Scrutiny Committee meeting will be held on Thursday 21st August at 10am at the Sedgemoor Room, Bridgwater House, King Square, Bridgwater when a report on community hospitals will be considered.

The report states: “Somerset NHS Foundation Trust have commenced exploratory engagement with Burnham-On-Sea and Crewkerne Hospital League of Friends over potentially reducing bedded capacity at those hospitals in order to create more physical space for additional services such as outpatients, chemotherapy, cardiology, urology, community midwifery etc as part of a test and learn.”

“Central to these conversations with the Leagues of Friends have been questions about how best to use the Community Hospital in future for the benefit of local people and with this what is likely to be the best possible mix of new additional services and traditional bed-based services for the local community.”

Meanwhile, Somerset NHS Foundation Trust’s Chief Operating Officer Andy Herons says in a letter to Burnham and Highbridge Town Council: “I would like to say from the outset that Burnham-On-Sea War Memorial Community Hospital remains central to our plans for delivering high quality NHS services to local people. Over the coming year we will be spending approximately £250k to maintain and where possible upgrade the fabric of the building.”

“Our community hospitals are vital assets for the future delivery of healthcare services for local communities. We think there are exciting opportunities to make greater use of both Burnham-On-Sea War Memorial Hospital and Crewkerne Community Hospital with an expanded range of diagnostic services and treatments which could benefit many more local people, meaning that fewer local residents need to travel to one of our acute hospitals.”

“We have begun work with our Leagues of Friends, and with colleagues, discussing potentially reducing bedded capacity at those hospitals in order to create more physical space for additional services such as additional outpatients, chemotherapy, cardiology, urology, and community midwifery. Our plans from here are to have the same conversation with local people and their representatives.”

“If any changes are made, they will be made on a temporary test and learn basis and I would like to stress that no decisions have been made to permanently close community hospital beds.”

“These plans are part of a much broader programme of transformation for our community hospitals across the county. We regard our community hospitals as hugely important assets that make us ideally placed in Somerset to deliver the aspirations recently published in NHS 10-Year Plan.”

“In order to discuss these plans more fully we will be joining colleagues from the Somerset NHS Integrated Care Board at the Health Overview and Scrutiny Committee on 21st August.”