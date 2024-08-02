Fresh warning to Burnham-On-Sea motorists over QR code scam in council car parks

Somerset Council has issued a fresh warning to motorists in Burnham-On-Sea and the surrounding area over fraudulent QR code stickers being displayed on some of its parking machines.

The council is reminding the public that if they are paying for parking with a mobile phone, to only use one of several trusted payment methods.

It comes after drivers have found the fake QR stickers on payment machines at several car parks in Burnham-On-Sea over recent weeks, including the B&M car park and Oxford Street.

The council says its trusted providers are downloading the PayByPhone app directly from the App Store or Google Play Store; visit the website at http://www.PayByPhone.co.uk; or dial 0330 400 7275 to use the automated phone line.

A spokesman says: “Our team is removing fraudulent stickers QR code as quickly as possible to avoid any further scams. Please do not scan any QR codes and only use trusted websites.”

“PayByPhone has a very secure system for online payments for customers using the correct apps and payment methods. It is understood a very small number of scams have taken place due to a fraudulent QR code. Please stay vigilant and safe.”

Councillor Richard Wilkins, Lead Member for Transport and Digital, adds: “Unfortunately, we must be alert to scams on a regular basis. Stay safe and if unsure use another form of payment such as a trusted app. If you see any fraudulent QR codes, then please report it to the police by calling 101.”