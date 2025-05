A car boot sale is set to return to Burnham-On-Sea’s BASC Ground today (Friday).

The first of a new series of weekly Friday car boot sales is being held by Paul’s Promotions.

Sellers set up from 11.00am and the cost for sellers is £7 per vehicle. Buyers are welcome from 12noon at a charge of £2 per vehicle.

No dogs on site or left in vehicles. Refreshments on site are provided by Whittinghams Catering.

The car boot sales will also be held on Saturday and Bank Holiday Monday at 12 noon.