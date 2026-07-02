Friends of Apex Park launch volunteer appeal ahead of July meeting in Highbridge

A voluntary group that helps care for Apex Park in Highbridge has launched an appeal for new volunteers as it looks to expand the range of community events and nature activities held at the popular park.

The Friends of Apex Park say they are keen to welcome more people into the group to support their year‑round work, which includes planting trees and bulbs, running nature trails, and making bat boxes — all aimed at keeping the park looking its best and encouraging visitors to learn more about local wildlife.

The group is funded through donations from the bird seed feeder at the park, but organisers say extra volunteers are needed if they are to run larger events and continue improving the green space for residents and visitors.

A meeting for anyone interested in getting involved will be held on Tuesday 14th July at 10am at the council office beside the toilet block in Apex Park.

A spokesperson says they hopes more local people will come forward to support the group’s efforts to protect and enhance the park. “We would love to hold bigger events but we need more people,” she said. “Apex Park is a wonderful place for nature and for the community, and we want to keep it looking good for everyone to enjoy.”