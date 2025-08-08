17 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sat Aug 09, 2025
News

Friends of Berrow Beach set to hold beach clean operation today

Berrow beach clean

Volunteers are being sought to join a beach clean-up in Berrow today (Saturday, August 9th).

The Friends of Berrow Beach are inviting people to get involved by joining the latest clean-up of the village’s beach following a series of high tides.

It will be the latest monthly beach clean and helpers will be collecting plastic rubbish and debris, meeting at 9.45am at Berrow Church Hall.

Please bring footwear appropriate for muddy conditions – all equipment is supplied.

The Berrow group launched in 2018 is led by Nigel Hoy, Honour Greenslade and Sue Meads with the support of Litter Free Coast and Sea Somerset.

