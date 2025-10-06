12.2 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Tue Oct 07, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsFriends of Burnham Beach invite volunteers to join litter pick this Saturday
News

Friends of Burnham Beach invite volunteers to join litter pick this Saturday

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Beach litter clean held by the Friends of Burnham-On-Sea Beach

Local community group Friends of Burnham Beach are inviting volunteers to take part in their next beach litter pick on Saturday, October 11th — with a slightly later start time of 2pm.

The group will be meeting outside the sailing club at the southern end of the Esplanade, and all equipment will be provided.

Volunteers are asked to bring their own gloves and wear suitable footwear for potentially muddy conditions.

Children aged five and over are welcome to join in, but must be accompanied by an adult at all times.

Organisers say the regular litter picks help keep Burnham’s beach clean and safe for visitors and wildlife, and they welcome both new and returning volunteers to take part.

Previous article
Somerset Council spends £33m on agency staff amid financial emergency
Next article
Historic Burnham and Highbridge photos and memorabilia go on display at library

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
scattered clouds
12.2 ° C
13.7 °
12 °
86 %
0.5kmh
45 %
Tue
16 °
Wed
17 °
Thu
15 °
Fri
16 °
Sat
18 °
© Copyright 2002 -2025 Burnham-On-Sea.com