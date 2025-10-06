Friends of Burnham Beach invite volunteers to join litter pick this Saturday

Local community group Friends of Burnham Beach are inviting volunteers to take part in their next beach litter pick on Saturday, October 11th — with a slightly later start time of 2pm.

The group will be meeting outside the sailing club at the southern end of the Esplanade, and all equipment will be provided.

Volunteers are asked to bring their own gloves and wear suitable footwear for potentially muddy conditions.

Children aged five and over are welcome to join in, but must be accompanied by an adult at all times.

Organisers say the regular litter picks help keep Burnham’s beach clean and safe for visitors and wildlife, and they welcome both new and returning volunteers to take part.