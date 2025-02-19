Friends of Burnham Beach invites residents to get involved by attending open meeting

The community group that runs beach cleans in Burnham-On-Sea is to hold a special open meeting today (Wednesday) for interested residents to get involved.

The Friends of Burnham Beach meeting will be held on Wednesday February 19th at 7pm at Burnham Sailing Club on The Esplanade.

The group’s Mark Hollidge says: “The Friends of Burnham Beach have been collecting tons of litter from our local beach, the estuary and other places for many years.”

”Our aim has been to make our town and surrounding areas a better place to enjoy as well as looking after the environment.”

“Collecting litter is a relatively simple task but it does require organisation and commitment. We have been fortunate in being able to rely on the talents of a durable, hard working, dedicated committee over this time.”

He adds: “Due to a range of sad and untimely health issues, our numbers are now reduced to the point whereby we are struggling to put on public events. We want to carry on making our town look better for everyone’s benefit.”

“With this in mind, we are inviting interested members of the public to attend an evening event at the Sailing Club at the southern end of The Esplanade on Wednesday February 19th at 7pm.”

“Our existing committee will be there and will be very happy to explain what is involved in possibly becoming a committee member. You may have volunteered in the past, you may just have moved to the area, you may now feel that you have the time to get a bit more involved.”