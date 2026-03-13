Friends of Burnham Hospital to host Spring party night at Batch Country House

A spring party night in aid of the Friends of Burnham-On-Sea Hospital is set to take place next month at Batch Country House in Lympsham.

The fundraising event will be held on Friday 17th April and promises an evening of live entertainment, great food and community spirit.

Guests will enjoy live music from the popular Lipinski Brothers, with a smart dress code for the occasion. Tickets are priced at £35, which includes a two‑course meal featuring a choice of mains and desserts, with vegan and dairy‑free options available.

Menu choices include a supreme of chicken breast with white wine and mushroom sauce, a fresh Scottish salmon fillet with Hollandaise sauce, or a vegan mushroom stroganoff. Desserts on offer are apple and cinnamon crumble with custard, an individual cheese and biscuit platter, or a vegan chocolate brownie with vanilla pod ice cream.

The Friends say there are still some tickets available for the evening, which will raise funds to support Burnham-On-Sea Hospital and its services. Doors open at 6.45pm, with food served from 7.30pm.

Anyone interested in attending is asked to contact ceri160443@sky.com to book tickets.