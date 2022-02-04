The Friends of Burnham-On-Sea Beach is set to resume its public litter clearing events this month and is inviting volunteers to get involved.

The group had put its public beach cleaning sessions on hold due to the pandemic over the past two years, but is now restarting them.

The first session will be held on Saturday February 12th at 10am at Burnham-On-Sea Sailing Club.

The group’s Mark Hollidge says: “After a lengthy Covid induced delay, The Friends Of Burnham Beach are delighted to be hosting an event which is open to the public once more. All are welcome but please note that all participants need to sign in before the day.”

Details of the amended rules, plus how you can sign in:

All participating volunteers need to register before the day of the event. Please do so by contacting mark.hollidge@hotmail.co.uk We will be meeting at the Sailing Club end of the Esplanade for a 10am start All litter picking equipment will be provided but you will need to supply your own gloves Please wear footwear suitable for potentially muddy and slippery conditions Any persons under the age of 18 will need to be accompanied by adults at all times We will finish, weather permitting, at approximately 11.30am