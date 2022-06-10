The Friends of Burnham-On-Sea Beach is set to hold its latest litter clearing event this mornin (Saturday, June 11th).

The group will meet at the southern end of The Esplanade by the Sailing Club at 10.30am.

Spokesman Mark Hollidge says: “All participants need to be five years old or above and all children must be accompanied by adults at all times.”

“All equipment is provided but please supply your own gloves. Bear in mind that conditions underfoot may be slippery when selecting your footwear.”

“On this occasion, we are able to offer refreshments at the Sailing Club clubhouse after the clear up from about 11.45am.”

If people would like to participate please email mark.hollidge@hotmail.co.uk before Saturday.