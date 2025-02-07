2.6 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Fri Feb 07, 2025
Burnham-On-Sea and Berrow beach cleaning events to be held on Saturday
News

Burnham-On-Sea and Berrow beach cleaning events to be held on Saturday

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Friends of Burnham Beach at beach clean

Volunteers are being sought for two beach cleans taking place this Saturday (February 8th).

The Friends of Burnham-On-Sea Beach and The Friends of Berrow Beach are set to hold their latest litter clearing events.

The Burnham group will meet at the southern end of The Esplanade by the Sailing Club at 10am while the Berrow groups meets at St Mary’s Church at 9.45am when residents are welcome to get involved.

Burnham organiser Mark Hollidge says: “All litter picking equipment is provided but bring your own gloves. Any children must be 5 years or above and accompanied by an adult at all times.”

Those attending the Burnham should email mark.hollidge@hotmail.co.uk

