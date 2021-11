The Friends of Burnham-On-Sea Community Centre are holding a Christmas Craft Fair this Saturday, 27th November.

The event will run from 11-3 at the Community Centre in Berrow Road next to the Swim and Sports Academy.

“We will have lots of different craftspeople represented, some of the usual ones and some unexpected, plus several demonstrations as well,” says a spokeswoman.

Entrance is £2 and will include tea/coffee and cake. All proceeds will go towards the centre’s roof repair fund.