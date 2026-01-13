8.9 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Tue Jan 13, 2026
News

Friends of Burnham-On-Sea Hospital announces Spring Party Night fundraiser

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea Hospital

The Friends of Burnham Hospital have announced plans for a Spring Party Night this April, inviting supporters to enjoy an evening of entertainment, dining and fundraising in aid of the town’s community hospital.

The event will be held on Friday 17th April at Batch Country House, with entry by ticket only. Organisers say they are “very excited” to be hosting their popular annual fundraiser at what they describe as a superb new venue for the occasion.

Tickets are priced at £35 per person, which includes a two‑course meal featuring a main and dessert. The group’s tombola will also return, with all proceeds from the evening going directly to support Burnham Hospital.

Entertainment will be provided by the ever‑popular Lipinski Brothers, promising a lively and enjoyable night for everyone attending.

For enquiries or to purchase tickets, contact Ceri Joyce, Chairman, at ceri160443@sky.com

