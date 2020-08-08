The Friends of Burnham-On-Sea Hospital is to hold its first fundraising event of the year this month when it holds an outdoor ‘table top sale’.

The event will be held in the hospital car park in Burnham’s Love Lane on Sunday August 23rd from 10am.

There will be quality bric-a-brac, cd’s / dvd’s, books, handbags, jigsaws, hand crafted cards and much more.

The group’s Ceri Joyce told Burnham-on-Sea.com: “This is the first event that ‘The Friends’ have been able to safely undertake this year, so we would really appreciate support.”

All proceeds to the Friends of Burnham Hospital, a registered charity.