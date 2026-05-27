Front Garden Music Festival set to bring live music back to Highbridge in June

Folding chairs on pavements, neighbours singing from garden gates, children dancing barefoot on the grass — the Front Garden Music Festival is returning to Highbridge this June in miniature form, bringing live music, creativity and community spirit back to the heart of the town.

Taking place on Sunday 9th June, the free, family-friendly mini festival has become something of a local tradition since first launching in 2021 through the work of Seed Sedgemoor. What began as a simple grassroots idea has steadily grown into a popular celebration of local talent, connection and creativity.

The mini festival, taking place on Sunday 7th June, is set to once again transform a property in Church Street into a lively pocket of music, creativity and neighbourly togetherness.

Long‑time supporters Andrea and Roger Rogers will once again open up their front garden to host the event, turning their home into a vibrant hub of song, laughter and community connection.

The pair are well known across the local music scene — not only for performing, but also for running the popular Jam Factory sessions at the Watchfield Inn, relaxed monthly gatherings where musicians of all ages come together to play and collaborate. Both have featured on the “Sounds of Sedgemoor” album, and Roger regularly performs with Beat Route Jam, who will be among the acts appearing this year.

This summer’s festival is supported by Actiontrack Performance Company and Sunlit Solar, helping shine a spotlight on the wealth of creative talent thriving in Highbridge and the surrounding area. But organisers say the event is about far more than music. It’s a celebration of community itself — a reminder of what can happen when people gather in open, welcoming spaces to share stories, creativity and a sense of belonging.

Andrea and Roger’s events have also become a powerful force for good. Since reforming their music and community activities in 2019 after a 50‑year break, they have helped raise an impressive £13,664.70 for four charities close to their hearts: the British Heart Foundation, Cancer Research UK, Franconi Hope and the MS Society.

With hopes to continue growing the festival in the years ahead, organisers say the aim remains simple: to create a joyful, inclusive space where people of all ages can come together, meet new faces, and celebrate the creative heart of Highbridge.