Sedgemoor’s unique Front Garden Music Festival is returning for a third year this coming weekend and is set to be bigger than ever before.

A weekend of free live music is being lined up on Saturday 10th June and Sunday 11th June 2023.

Front Garden Music Festival was created by organisers Seed to bring live music right to where people live. It is accessible, family-friendly fun and is completely free to attend.

Stages will be set up in Highbridge at St John’s Church, Church Street, Market Street Green and at the Coopers Arms.

Front Garden Music Festival on the Green next to Highbridge Community Hall on Sunday 11th June:

1pm – 1.30 Rhythm Harmony Drummers

1.30 – 1.45 Bogdan Wiczkowski

1.45 – 2.15 Jack Sayer

2.15 – 2.45 North Somerset Samba

2.45 – 3.15 Little Big Horns

3.15 – 3.30 Bogdan Wiczkowski

3.30 – 4pm Allan Mac

4pm – 4.30 North Somerset Samba

1pm – 4pm Emily – Face Painting

Coffee and more from Nomadic Barista.

Highbridge Sunday Market – in Highbridge Community Hall and the Green.