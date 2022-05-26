Sedgemoor’s Front Garden Music Festival is set to return on Sunday 12th June with live music acts playing outdoors, including in Highbridge.

Taking place at ten locations across Sedgemoor, more than 35 acts will provide free entertainment.

Run by regional arts group Seed, its director Scott O’Hara told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Last year’s Sedgemoor Front Garden Music Festival was arranged during the second lockdown as an event where local musicians could step out of their front doors and perform.”

“Thanks to lockdown easing we were able to add pub gardens to programme and it proved really popular. All year we have been asked if we would run the event again, and our artist call out attracted a massive response.”

“This year we are adding some high-quality acts from nearby area, and a wider variety of music including classical and music from other cultural traditions.”

With more acts to accommodate, even more locations have been added to the Festival Programme. Brand new venues include Cheddar Community Pavilion, Woolavington Village Hall, the National Trusts’ Fyne Court and Victoria Park in Bridgwater.

Returning venues include The Coopers Arms and St John’s Church in Highbridge as well as various front garden locations, providing even more opportunities to enjoy some high quality local live music.

Roger Rogers from Highbridge band Beat Route Jam says: “This is a unique opportunity to perform in a front garden and reach an audience right where they live.”

“It’s a far cry from the usual venues and it is very exciting to do something new.”

All events are free and no booking is required. You can find further information from Seed on performances times and venues at www. frontgardenmusicfestival.com