Sedgemoor’s Front Garden Music Festival is set to return this Sunday (12th June) with live music acts playing outdoors, including in Highbridge.

Organisers from regional arts group Seed say a total of 40 acts will perform in 10 different locations across the district from Axbridge and Cheddar to Highbridge, Bridgwater and Catcott, with other locations in between.

Highbridge live music venues will include The Coopers Arms, Highbridge Social Club, Church Street and St John’s Church.

Festival Producer Laura says: “Seed are very excited to be working across Sedgemoor bringing a diverse range of live music to local communities. Our aim is to allow more people to enjoy and experience live music for free while also giving paid opportunities to local performers of all levels.”

“We were pleased to see the festival so well received last year and hope for the same success from the local communities again this year.”

Performances will be happening in several different locations from 10am to 11pm and the day will offer something for everyone from a selection of piano pieces by Handel to pop punk band Slackrr and everything in between.

Run by regional arts group Seed, its director Scott O’Hara told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Last year’s Sedgemoor Front Garden Music Festival was arranged during the second lockdown as an event where local musicians could step out of their front doors and perform.”

“Thanks to lockdown easing we were able to add pub gardens to programme and it proved really popular. All year we have been asked if we would run the event again, and our artist call out attracted a massive response.”

“This year we are adding some high-quality acts from nearby area, and a wider variety of music including classical and music from other cultural traditions.”

With more acts to accommodate, even more locations have been added to the Festival Programme. Brand new venues include Cheddar Community Pavilion, Woolavington Village Hall, the National Trusts’ Fyne Court and Victoria Park in Bridgwater.

The day will also include a procession with brass band Instruments of Joy to a new venue for the festival. The band will start at 5pm from the Reservoir car park in Cheddar, processing through the skate park to end at the Community Pavilion where they will hand over to local singer songwriter Ryan Cross to continue the evening. Head to the car park for 5pm to join the musicians as they make their way through Cheddar.

Roger Rogers from Highbridge band Beat Route Jam says: “This is a unique opportunity to perform in a front garden and reach an audience right where they live. It’s a far cry from the usual venues and it is very exciting to do something new.”

All events are free and no booking is required. You can find further information on performances times and venues at www. frontgardenmusicfestival.com