These were the scenes on the M5 motorway on Friday morning (July 22nd) when a fuel price protest was held past Burnham-On-Sea.

Around a dozen vehicles were driven in a slow-moving convoy along the M5 from Bridgwater to the Almondsbury Interchange, causing queues of traffic behind.

Police warned drivers to expect possible queues as slow-moving roadblocks were scheduled along parts of the M4, M5, M32 and A38.

The first protest saw vehicles travel northbound on the M5 between Bridgwater, Burnham-On-Sea and the Almondsbury Interchange from about 8.45am, then heading east along the M4 and to junction 1 of the M32.

There, the convoy left before returning along the same route in the opposite direction, arriving back in Bridgwater in the early afternoon.

Avon and Somerset Police’s Superintendent Tony Blatchford said: “Our protest liaison team has been engaging with the organiser so we can inform the public of the likely disruption and help to minimise it.”

He added that some drivers saw some journey times longer than normal at the start of the summer holidays.

A second protest group set off at 8.45am from the same location near junction 24 of the M5 and carried out a slow-moving protest along the A38 to the Bristol Road Shell garage in Bridgwater where they blocked the forecourt, pictured below.