Burnham-On-Sea’s annual music and arts festival BOSfest gets underway today (Friday, September 1st) with three days of free entertainment.

The event takes place on Friday September 1st, Saturday 2nd and Sunday 3rd in the town centre.

Organiser Tanya Dyer told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The event begins this evening (Friday) at The Ritz Social Club with Bristol-based band Droogs. Our headliners are welsh band Trampolene who have supported both Kasabian and The Libertines among others and who we are really excited to have come play here for BOSfest.”

Schedule and times for Burnham-On-Sea BoSfest:

Friday September 1st

The Ritz Social Club:

Droogs 7.30- 8.15pm

Black Friday 8.45- 9.30pm

Trampolene 10.00-11.00pm

Saturday September 2nd

The Ritz Social Club Gatsby Lounge: Poetry

Gilly James 2.00pm

Gary Law 2.15pm

Tawnie Radford 2.30pm

Paul Parkin 2.45pm

Janine Wharmby 3.00pm

Val Morley 3.30pm bos.com

Richard Baum 3.45pm

The Ritz Social Club Ben Travers Suite

XSLF 10.00-11.15pm

Ratoon 8.45 – 9.30pm

The Ska Mechanics 7.30 – 8.15pm

Typan 6.15 – 7.00pm bos.com

Bob Gallie 5.00 – 5.45pm

Glass Ankle 3.45 – 4.30pm

Big Joe Bone 2.30 – 3.15pm

Jem 1.30 – 2.00pm

THE VICTORIA HOTEL:

Giant Robot Bodies 10.15-2.30pm

Lewis Poole 8.45 – 9.45pm

Standley Duke and The kindred Spirits 7.30 – 8.15pm

The Idle Silence 6.00 – 7.00pm

J D Revelator Acoustic 4.45 – 5.30pm

Flo Parker Bombosch 3.30 – 4.15pm

Man about a Dog 2.15 – 3.00pm

Lee Smith 1.30 – 2.00pm bos.com

The Elswoods 1.00 – 1.30pm

VICTORIA ST COMMUNITY STAGE:

Arquebus Trio 3.30 – 4.15pm

The Chalice Morris men 2.45 – 3.15pm

Nutty Noah 1.45 – 2.30pm

The Beach’d Buoys 12.45 – 1.15pm

Wivilele 12.00-12.30pm

KIDZONE: Circus Skills

Burnham Library: Arquebus Trio 12.00- 1.00pm

Sunday September 3rd

Manor Gardens

The P’hogues 5.00 – 6.00pm

September Son 4.00 – 4.40pm

Rock Choir 3.00 – 3.40pm

Funky Monkey Bubble klub 1.45 – 2.30pm

The Worlewind Band 12.30 -1.15pm

Kidzone and Kats Circus Skills

“On Saturday both the Victoria Hotel and The Ritz will have awesome full line-ups of fantastic live music from around 12pm, opening with local musicians The Elswoods in the Vic and Gem in The Ritz, with XSLF headlining later in the Ritz and Giant Robot Bodies headlining in The Vic at the close of the day.”

“There will be plenty of variety in both venues, brought to you from local musicians and others from further afield playing a myriad of different genres from punk to ska to folk and rock you’re guaranteed to find something you’ll love throughout the day.”

“Outside on Saturday, we’ll also have our community stage in Victoria Street playing host to The Chalice Morris Men, Family entertainer Nutty Noah, Shanty band The Beach’d Bouys and more. Also present will be Kidzone, Face Painters, Create You with free childrens crafts as well as Kat with her Circus Skills workshop.”

“Head on down to the Ritz Gatsby Lounge from 2pm to 4pm to hear some really talented local poets reciting their work. Also in the library at 12pm we will have the Arquebus Trio performing a set of their beautiful folk music defo not to be missed.”

“Sunday’s music will be held in the Manor Gardens. The fabulous Worlewind band are opening an afternoon of non stop music, we’ll also be welcoming the wonderful Rock Choir, Funky Monkey Bubble Klub, September Son and ending the afternoon with The Phogues.”