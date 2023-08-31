Burnham-On-Sea’s annual music and arts festival BOSfest gets underway today (Friday, September 1st) with three days of free entertainment.
The event takes place on Friday September 1st, Saturday 2nd and Sunday 3rd in the town centre.
Organiser Tanya Dyer told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The event begins this evening (Friday) at The Ritz Social Club with Bristol-based band Droogs. Our headliners are welsh band Trampolene who have supported both Kasabian and The Libertines among others and who we are really excited to have come play here for BOSfest.”
Schedule and times for Burnham-On-Sea BoSfest:
Friday September 1st
The Ritz Social Club:
Droogs 7.30- 8.15pm
Black Friday 8.45- 9.30pm
Trampolene 10.00-11.00pm
Saturday September 2nd
The Ritz Social Club Gatsby Lounge: Poetry
Gilly James 2.00pm
Gary Law 2.15pm
Tawnie Radford 2.30pm
Paul Parkin 2.45pm
Janine Wharmby 3.00pm
Val Morley 3.30pm bos.com
Richard Baum 3.45pm
The Ritz Social Club Ben Travers Suite
XSLF 10.00-11.15pm
Ratoon 8.45 – 9.30pm
The Ska Mechanics 7.30 – 8.15pm
Typan 6.15 – 7.00pm bos.com
Bob Gallie 5.00 – 5.45pm
Glass Ankle 3.45 – 4.30pm
Big Joe Bone 2.30 – 3.15pm
Jem 1.30 – 2.00pm
THE VICTORIA HOTEL:
Giant Robot Bodies 10.15-2.30pm
Lewis Poole 8.45 – 9.45pm
Standley Duke and The kindred Spirits 7.30 – 8.15pm
The Idle Silence 6.00 – 7.00pm
J D Revelator Acoustic 4.45 – 5.30pm
Flo Parker Bombosch 3.30 – 4.15pm
Man about a Dog 2.15 – 3.00pm
Lee Smith 1.30 – 2.00pm bos.com
The Elswoods 1.00 – 1.30pm
VICTORIA ST COMMUNITY STAGE:
Arquebus Trio 3.30 – 4.15pm
The Chalice Morris men 2.45 – 3.15pm
Nutty Noah 1.45 – 2.30pm
The Beach’d Buoys 12.45 – 1.15pm
Wivilele 12.00-12.30pm
KIDZONE: Circus Skills
Burnham Library: Arquebus Trio 12.00- 1.00pm
Sunday September 3rd
Manor Gardens
The P’hogues 5.00 – 6.00pm
September Son 4.00 – 4.40pm
Rock Choir 3.00 – 3.40pm
Funky Monkey Bubble klub 1.45 – 2.30pm
The Worlewind Band 12.30 -1.15pm
Kidzone and Kats Circus Skills
“On Saturday both the Victoria Hotel and The Ritz will have awesome full line-ups of fantastic live music from around 12pm, opening with local musicians The Elswoods in the Vic and Gem in The Ritz, with XSLF headlining later in the Ritz and Giant Robot Bodies headlining in The Vic at the close of the day.”
“There will be plenty of variety in both venues, brought to you from local musicians and others from further afield playing a myriad of different genres from punk to ska to folk and rock you’re guaranteed to find something you’ll love throughout the day.”
“Outside on Saturday, we’ll also have our community stage in Victoria Street playing host to The Chalice Morris Men, Family entertainer Nutty Noah, Shanty band The Beach’d Bouys and more. Also present will be Kidzone, Face Painters, Create You with free childrens crafts as well as Kat with her Circus Skills workshop.”
“Head on down to the Ritz Gatsby Lounge from 2pm to 4pm to hear some really talented local poets reciting their work. Also in the library at 12pm we will have the Arquebus Trio performing a set of their beautiful folk music defo not to be missed.”
“Sunday’s music will be held in the Manor Gardens. The fabulous Worlewind band are opening an afternoon of non stop music, we’ll also be welcoming the wonderful Rock Choir, Funky Monkey Bubble Klub, September Son and ending the afternoon with The Phogues.”