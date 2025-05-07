Full guide to events in Burnham-On-Sea today marking VE Day 80th anniversary

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge are marking the 80th anniversary of VE Day today (Thursday, May 8th) with several special events.
A beacon will be lit on Burnham jetty by Burnham and Highbridge’s Mayor Cllr Sharon Perry at 9.30pm this evening, joining towns across the UK.
Local activities planned for VE Day anniversary:
- The Union Flag will be raised at 8am on May 8th outside Burnham-On-Sea Hospital in Love Lane.
- A flag raising ceremony will also be held at 9am on May 8th at the town’s flag pole in Abingdon Street – when the Town Crier will read the official proclamation. A separate flag raising ceremony is also being planned in Highbridge outside the community centre.
- At 2pm on May 8th, Brent Knoll’s Royal British Legion will hold a ceremony at St Michael’s Church to mark the anniversary.
- An ‘indoor street party’ will be held at The Princess Theatre at 2.30pm with entertainment. Tickets from £7.50. Read more here.
- At 4pm on May 8th, the Veterans National Health Support group and the Royal British Legion Burnham branch will hold a ceremony to mark the anniversary at the War Memorial in Burnham’s Love Lane when all will be welcome.
- Reading of tribute by the Mayor at the seafront jetty in Burnham at 9.20pm on May 8th followed by beacon lighting at 9.30pm.
- A special celebration to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day is to be held in Highbridge on Saturday May 10th at Morland Community Hub in Pearce Drive from 10am-2pm. Read more here.
- A patriotic evening of music and remembrance is set to be held at St Bridget’s Church in Brean with a special VE Day Celebration Concert. The commemorative event on Saturday 10th May at 7.30pm will feature performances by acclaimed concert pianist Richard Lennox and popular local vocalist Francesca Bowkett. Read more here.