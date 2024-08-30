Burnham-On-Sea music and arts festival BOSfest underway in town today – full schedule

Burnham-On-Sea’s annual music and arts festival BOSfest returns to the town centre today (Saturday) with a day of free entertainment.

Various music acts, family entertainment will be held from 12.45pm in Victoria Street and at The Ritz Club, Victoria Hotel and the Boss Lounge and Bar, as listed below.

Organiser Tanya Dyer told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “BOSfest 2024 is looking like an absolute belter. We’ve got a great line-up of acts, including two bands coming all the way from the Holland, as well as local musicians and some from further afield.”

“Alternative indie band Hallan will be heading an awesome lineup on the Saturday which also includes IDoris with their mummycore riotpop, the beautiful voice of Mariska from Soccer committee, and the rap poetry of Samantics among others,” adds Tanya.

“Also in the Ritz Gatsby Lounge on Saturday afternoon we have some amazing local poets reciting their work, a very talented bunch of writers and definitely not to be missed.”

“The Victoria Hotel will play host to a full line-up of great bands on Saturday including Dutch punks Fords Fuzz Inferno and Bristol indie band Adult Leisure, culminating in headliners Karl Phillips and The Rejects, bringing a mix of ska, punk, grime and more.”

“The Boss Lounge and Bar will be hosting electronic dance music where An-X-Ception and Leyline Records will present a fantastic line up of DJs throughout the day and into the evening and with Ryder Emcee, Leystn, AOP and Steve M included.”

“Also within the road closure in Victoria Street will be a community stage hosting Magic Luke who who after his show will be doing a little balloon modeling and some close-up magic.”

“Also look out for some folk from Tricorn, while The Chalice Morris Men will also be back there too and the brilliant Tone Def and the Distraction will be bringing the outside entertainment to a close in the late afternoon.”

On Sunday, the festival moves to the Manor Gardens where young local rock band Antic Aces will be kicking off the afternoon, fabulous folk duo The Kahunas will also be playing, while headlining will be the exciting contemporary dance band Filta.

Present on both days will be Kats Circus skills Workshop and Kidzone. Every year our costs go up and it becomes harder and harder to put on the whole event for free.

Schedule for BOSfest Weekend:

Saturday August 31st:

Community Stage Victoria Street

12.45pm – 13.30 Magic Luke

13.45 – 14.30 Tricorn

14.45 – 15.30 Chalice Morris Men

15.45 – 16.30 Tone Def and the Distraction

The Victoria Hotel

14.30 – 15.00 Reminisce

15.30 – 16.15 Jem

16.45 – 17.30 Ford’s Fuzz Inferno

18.00 – 18.45 Adult Leisure

19.15 – 20.00 Bully Bones

20.30 – 21.30 Cosmic Ninja

22.00 – 23.00 Karl Phillips and the Rejects

The Ritz Social Club Ben Travers Suite

14.00 – 14.30 Lee Smith

14.45 – 15.30 Gurt Dog

16.00 – 16.45 Soccer Committee

17.15 – 18.00 Folklaw

18.30 – 19.30 Samantics

20.00 – 21.00 IDoris

21.30 – 22.30 Hallan

The Boss Lounge and Bar

An-X-Ception and Leyline records present

12.00 – 14.00 DJ/ MC Workshop

14.00 – 15.00 Hip hop open decks

15.00 – 15.30 Mattie Jones

15.30 – 16.00 Real MC

16.00 – 16.30 Ryder Emcee

16.30 – 17.15 AOP

17.15 – 18.00 Vibe Alive

18.00 – 19.00 Hirize

19.00 – 20.00 Stinky Pete

20.00 – 21.00 Steve M

21.00 – 22.00 Timmy D

22.00 – 23.00 K13

23.00 – 00.00 SKMaestro

00.00 – 01.00 Uncharted

The Gatsby Lounge the Ritz Social Club

Poetry

14.00 – 16.00

Tawnie Radford

Stuart Simpson

Gary Law

Kai Martin

Joanna Burridge

Paul Parkin

Brenda Dibley

Victoria Hatfield

Tim Phillips

Colin Dick

Noel Sweeney

Kidzone, Kats Circus skills

Sunday September 1st:

Manor Gardens

12.00 – 12.20 Antic Aces

12.30 – 13.15 Encore

13.30 – 14.15 Wivelele

14.30 – 15.15 Big Joe Bone

15.45 – 16.30 The Kahunas

17.00 – 18.00 Filta

Kats Circus Skills, Kidzone