Full times and schedule for today’s Burnham-On-Sea Christmas Lights Switch-On

Burnham-On-Sea’s annual Christmas lights switch-on will take place today (Saturday November 22nd) with a packed programme of entertainment, music and festive fun in the town centre.

The event, organised by Burnham Chamber of Trade, will run in Victoria Street from 12pm-6pm and provides festive performances plus stalls and fun fair rides.

Christmas Lights Switch-On Day Schedule

12pm Jes Prout singer

12.30pm Chantelle Lake

1.00pm Berrow Primary School

1.30pm The Accidentals

2.00pm Coastline Singers

2.30pm Burnham and Highbridge Town Band

3.00pm Santa arrives in Victoria Street on the Santa Train

3.15pm-4pm Santa’s Grotto with a free small gift for children

3.15pm-4pm Visit by The Grinch

3.15pm Burnham and Highbridge Town Band

3.35pm Brent Knoll School

4.00pm Lisa Jane School of Dance

4.30pm St Andrew’s School

5.00pm Lantern Parade starts outside the former Lloyds Bank

5.10pm Rock Choir

6pm Switch-on of lights with Mayor Cllr Mike Facey and Pauline Kidner, founder of Secret World Wildlife Rescue

6.02pm Rock Choir

A highlight for younger visitors will be the arrival of Santa at 3pm aboard Burnham Rotary Club’s Santa Train which recently featured in the Burnham Carnival procession.

Santa will then be in his grotto in Victoria Street to hand out free gifts to children. The Grinch will also be setting up a separate grotto through the afternoon!

There will also be festive children’s activities from Hillview Carnival Club’s stand plus other stalls from local charities and displays by Burnham’s emergency services.

At 5pm, families will be invited to gather outside the former Lloyds Bank for a lantern parade, adding to the seasonal atmosphere. A free lantern-making workshop is being held at Crafty Teacup Creative Hub in Victoria Street, opposite St Andrew’s Church, for children from 11am-1pm today.

The day culminates at 6pm when Burnham’s Mayor Cllr Mike Facey and Secret World Wildlife Rescue founder Pauline Kidner officially switch on the Christmas lights. The event is run by the Chamber of Trade, supported by Burnham and Highbridge Town Council.

Several roads will be closed from 7am today to allow the event to go ahead safely. Closures include Princess Street, Regent Street, Victoria Street from The Ritz to College Street, and the High Street from College Street to Victoria Street. Businesses will be open as usual and pedestrian access will not be affected.