News

Fun Dog Show and Summer Fair to be held in East Huntspill on Saturday

woman in red shirt carrying black and white miniature schnauzer

A Fun Dog Show and Summer Fair will be held at East Huntspill Church on Saturday August 24th.

The event starts at 11am and will be open to all at East Huntspill Church and Church Hall through the day.

“There will be arts and crafts, gifts, stalls, games, refreshments, a BBQ, cakes, a raffle, tombola and lots more fun for all the family,” says a spokesperson.

The Fun Dog Show will be run by Pightle Paws and class entries will be £2 to pay on the day: Best dressed collar or harness – Olympic theme; Temptation Alley; Best junior handler (14 years & under); Most obedient dog; Most obedient bitch; Cutest ears; Waggiest tail; Best Golden Oldie; Best Smile (dog & handler); Best Trick.

Everyone welcome. Contact 01278 788665 or allsaintscommunitygroup@outlook.com for more details.

