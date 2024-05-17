Fun-filled May Fayre to be held in Brent Knoll today in aid of local churches

A fun-filled May Fayre will be held in Brent Knoll today (Saturday May 18th) at Woodlands House in aid of the local churches.

The event will run from 12 noon to 4pm and will be raising money for churches in the Parish – St.Marys in East Brent, St.Michaels in Brent Knoll and St. Christophers in Lympsham.

“It is a fun family event for all including well behaved dogs. There will be a barbecue, craft and cakes stalls, cream teas, games, raffle etc.”

“We are also producing a new village cookbook which we hope will be for sale.”