Funding is available for local parish councils, sports clubs and playing field associations in the Burnham-On-Sea area for upgrades of public facilities.

The Somerset Playing Fields’ Association, a registered charity, has said this week that it has funds available in their County Fund to make loans available to parish councils, sports clubs and playing fields associations who are members of the organisation.

Richard Young, Secretary & Treasurer, says: “Loans are available towards the cost of major expenditure such as new play equipment, renewing a pavilion roof, or replacing fencing but not routine maintenance such as grass cutting.”

“They can help hard-pressed organisations to complete much needed projects if grants are proving difficult to obtain.”

“Loan amounts are from £1,000 up to £10,000 and repayment terms are from 1 to 5 years. Interest is zero on the first year up to a maximum of 2% during the third to fifth years.”

If your organisation is currently not a member of the Association, membership only costs £15 per year and it is easy to join and provides many benefits.

If you would like full details of the scheme, e-mail Somersetpfa@gmail.com