Huntspill & District Cricket Club says it is ‘delighted’ that the installation of a brand new two lane practice net facility will be able to go ahead thanks to a grant from Viridor Credits Environmental Company.

The project will see the club’s old pratice nets, which are no longer fit for purpose, being replaced with a new two-lane practice net facility that will be installed by Total-Play Limited.

The nets will be sited on a new more suitable position within the ground which meet all of ECB standards for practice facilities, says the club.

The new facilities will enable the club to be able to offer a better, safer practice facility and better environment for our current and future members and the local community to practice.

Club Chair Dave Counsell says: “The whole club thanks Viridor Credits Environmental Company for their support of our project. Without it, it simply wouldn’t have been able to proceed.”

“Their support is going to make a huge difference to both our club and the local community as it will allow us to install a high-quality practice facility which will enable more people to participate in cricket.”

“As a club we have continued to grow with two senior teams playing Saturday League Cricket in the Somerset Cricket League, one Senior midweek team in the Weston Midweek League, and a Ladies Section which play in the Somerset Cricket Ladies League.”

“We also hold social festivals, have three youth teams – which are open to both boys and girls – and play in the Taunton & District Youth League at U11, U13, U15. We also run both the ECB All Stars and Dynamos programmes.”

“This facility will really help provide more opportunities across the club and wider community. As we start to come out of lockdown and with the return of grass sport, we are very aware of how the lack of social interaction has impacted on people’s mental health and wellbeing and this facility will help greatly to get people active again, as sport and activity plays a massive role in positive mental wellbeing.”

The installation date for the new practice facility is currently being confirmed with the suppliers Total-Play Limited and in addition to the grant from Viridor Credits Environmental Company, the club must also thank the fundraising of its members over recent years, the Tony Coles Charitable Trust and Sedgemoor District Council who all have contributed to the project.

For more information on Huntspill & District CC please visit: https://huntspill.play-cricket.com/home