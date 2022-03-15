A fundraising walker on his way from Lands End to Liverpool headed through Highbridge and the Burnham-On-Sea area on Monday (March 14th).

Darren Bailey, 37, is half way through his month-long trek to raise funds for New Beginnings Improving Lives (NBIL).

Darren says: “I’ve suffered with my mental health and addiction problems most of my adult life.”

“My addiction to drink was very damaging, it left me with literally nothing. I lost my house, my job, car, partner, time with my kids, sanity and liberty.”

“Is am now recovering from mental health and wanted to give something back which is why I’m doing this walk.“

“It’s been a great experience – but some of the hills have been really tough. The weather has been changeable but generally good.”

See Darren’s fundraising page at https://gofund.me/d947492c