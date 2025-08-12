Fundraiser pushing wheelbarrow across UK visits Burnham-On-Sea area

An incredible fundraiser pushing a wheelbarrow from John o’ Groats to Lands End has walked through the Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge area this week.

Liam Challenor, 34, from Nantwich in Cheshire, is undertaking the epic challenge to raise awareness of mental health issues, having almost taken his own life at the end of 2024.

Crushed under the weight of financial woes, work stress and a relationship breakdown, builder Liam’s mental health was taking a turn for the worse.

In the run-up to Christmas 2024, the 34-year-old almost took his own life, only changing his mind because he was looking at a picture of his two children.

Liam – pictured here on the A38 in Brent Knoll on Tuesday morning – said he struggled with balancing family and work life, and also spent thousands to launch an app for tradespeople.

The pressure led to him being admitted to hospital because he had not been eating or drinking for three days.

The tradesman said it was a customer who noticed how low he was and they helped him turn a corner by focusing on the positive aspects of his life.

He said walking, getting out into nature and learning to enjoy his own company helped him with his ongoing issues.

“Start to enjoy your own company,” he said. “I promise things will get easier and things will get a lot better.”

Liam started the challenge on June 30th and sees him push the wheelbarrow across the country in 61 days.

The wheelbarrow contains the weight equivalent of his two children and he is walking the route solo in hi-vis clothing.

The distance between the two locations is 603 miles, though he could end up walking up to 1,200 miles, he said, due to avoiding some of the main roads.

As well as raising awareness of mental health, Liam is fundraising for Band of Builders, a wellbeing charity for people in the industry.

He adds: “I want to spread a bit of happiness to people who are down in the dumps and need picking up.”