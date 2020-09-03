A group of Burnham-On-Sea fundraisers has raised over £450 to bring a bit of festive joy to residents at the town’s Stratton House dementia nursing home.

A sponsored walk with dogs was completed by the staff and relatives from Stratton House in Rectory Road over the Bank Holiday weekend.

“We were raising money for extra Christmas presents for our residents,” says Home Manager Marisa Spearing.

“Our furry friends helped along the way as we walked through Burnham.”

“We were pledged £479 and our thanks go to the all those who donated and those fit souls who completed the walk.”