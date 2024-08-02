Fundraising appeal launched for family of Berrow football club coach battling cancer

A fundraising campaign is underway to help the family of a local man who is battling cancer.

Jamie Martin, a coach at Berrow Junior Football Club, has recently received a cancer diagnosis and the club is raising funds to help his family make special memories together.

A club spokesperson says: “As some of you may know, a member of our football family, Jamie Martin, recently received some devastating news about his cancer diagnosis.”

“Jay was diagnosed with cancer on the left tonsil and two nearby lymph nodes just two days after the birth of his beautiful third child with his lovely wife Sarah. Jay and Sarah share three wonderful young children.”

“Jay went on to have a painful operation and an intense 6 week course of radiotherapy and chemotherapy where he was able to ring the bell on the final day of treatment.”

“Tragically, not only has the cancer now reappeared in his neck, but has also spread to his chest and spine. He now faces immunotherapy every 6 weeks for the next 2 years.”

“Throughout all of this, he still turns up to coaching with a smile on his face. Anyone who knows the family knows how happy and positive they all are.”

“We are raising money for the family to create a ‘making memories’ fund to spend on a holiday or whatever they wish.”

See the fundraising page at: https://gofund.me/b4ebf964