Fundraising ball aims to help buy electric wheelchair for Burnham-On-Sea teenager Caleb

A fundraising charity ball is set to take place at Burnham-On-Sea’s Ritz Social Club on 15th August to support local teenager Caleb Bingham as he battles a rare neuromuscular disease.

The event aims to raise money towards an electric wheelchair that will help Caleb maintain his independence as he lives with Friedreich’s Ataxia that affects balance, coordination, speech and mobility.

Caleb’s story has touched many across the community. As a baby he fought meningitis, and as he grew older he was diagnosed with autism and several other conditions.

More recently came the devastating news that he has Friedreich’s Ataxia, a progressive inherited disease caused by the body not producing enough of a vital protein called frataxin. Without it, nerve and heart cells slowly deteriorate, leading to increasing difficulties with walking, speaking, swallowing and fine motor skills. His siblings are now undergoing tests.

Organiser Leanne Smith, a close family friend, says the community is determined to rally around him. “This is more than a teenager should ever have to deal with so we hope to raise funds to give Caleb and his family the ability to make meaningful memories together,” she said.

The charity ball will feature live music from popular local band The Rubix Dudes, along with a buffet, raffle and auction. Tickets are priced at £25 per person and are available via the Facebook page or by texting 07830961699.

Funds raised will go towards providing Caleb with an electric wheelchair, giving him greater mobility and helping him continue taking part in everyday life despite the challenges ahead.