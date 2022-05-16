Residents in the Burnham-On-Sea area are being invited to join a fundraising beach walk at Brean on June 11th June in aid of PROPS, a special needs charity for young adults based in Bristol.

Brean’s Holiday Resort Unity is organising the event for its charity of the year.

There will be a choice of two distances – two miles or six miles – so all the family can join in including four-legged friends!

“This is a lovely opportunity to enjoy a walk on our fabulous Brean beach with friends and family whilst raising essential funds for the charity PROPS,” says organiser Mike Barsby.

“The walk will start at 10am at the front of the Tavern at Brean Leisure Park and complimentary refreshments will be served in the Tavern on your return.”

“All monies raised go to the charity, there is no money paid to anyone else.”

You can register for free in advance by emailing mikeb@brean.com or texting Mike on 07936538263 – full information and a map plus sponsor forms will be sent to you.

This walk is just one of the events organised by Holiday Resort Unity for their Charity of the year PROPS.

A spokeswoman for PROPS says that in the UK, 95% of adults with learning disabilities are not in paid employment despite the majority wanting to be.

“At PROPS, our mission is to change this through providing meaningful access to skills training and workplace opportunities to empower trainees to achieve their full potential!”

“By training adults in a variety of project areas like cooking, horticulture, sports leadership, printing, brewing and more, we hope to break down the unfair barriers they face in our society in a very real way, and unlock opportunities to secure meaningful paid employment.”

“The confidence, independence and overall quality of life this brings is life-changing and with your help, PROPS are hoping to take their projects one step further – by building a Café in Bristol designed to train and employ learning disabled adults! By offering skills training in a public setting across areas like cooking, hosting, customer service, coffee making and more, you will help break down barriers, and build opportunities from the ground up which we hope will unlock doors to hundreds of other potential jobs in the future too. As a small charity, every pound makes a massive difference and we can’t make this piece of local history without you!”

Mike adds: “We are also raising money for PROPS via Bristol – Bordeaux 4 day bike challenge by 4 team members. Prizes include: Holidays in a range of UK locations, Days out, Membership plus much more. £2 a ticket or £10 a strip. All money raised goes to PROPS Charity. Tickets on sale from Brean Play, Brean Splash and at other events.”

“The team are looking to raise over £6000 for the charity over the next few months and are encouraging visitors to the Resort and attractions, suppliers to the business and our team members to help through various fundraising initiatives over the next few months.”

An online fundraising page has also been set up here and donations are welcome.