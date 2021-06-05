A group of fundraising cyclists from local social running group Burnham Sole Sisters has pedalled to the challenge with 800 other participants worldwide, to collectively cycle 27,402 miles in aid of the charity RAFA, the Royal Air Force Association.

The nine ladies, who are called Burnham Cycle Sisters, pedalled off in Burnham-On-Sea, on Friday evening (June 4th) and continued on Saturday morning covering over 550 miles between them – which is equivalent to the distance from Burnham to south of Paris!

“Our specially mapped-out route included the most beautiful and picturesque parts of Somerset that could be reached along country lanes or off road, including part of the Taunton and Bridgwater Canal and the Burrow Mump, as well as the surrounding villages,” says the group’s Georgina Della-valle.

“The riders received phenomenal support from the public, cafés and stops along the route.”

A Just Giving page is still accepting donations, with the proceeds going to the welfare of the veterans of the RAF. See https://www.justgiving.com/team/burnhamsolesisters