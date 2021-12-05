A family beach walk is set to be held in Burnham-On-Sea today (Sunday) to raise funds for a local hospice.

The five-mile Burnham Family Fun Walk will be held on Sunday December 5th in aid of Weston Hospicecare from 10am.

“Get out your wellies, coats and best fancy dress ready for our brand new event this winter, the Burnham Family Fun Walk!”

“This brand new event promises to be a day full of festive fun, walking, Santa and fancy dress!”

“The route will see walkers start at Apex Park before reaching the beach and up walking to Burnham’s Low Lighthouse and following the reverse walk back. You will finish with a walk around Apex Park’s stunning lake and receive your much deserved medal back at HQ.”

Registration will open on the day at 10am until 10.45am, with the walk starting at 11am. Entry costs £16 for adults and £10 for children.

Event HQ will feature a Santa’s Grotto and fun and games. There will also be prizes given to the best fancy dressed walkers.

More details are available here.