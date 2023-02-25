A fundraising car wash is set to be held for Burnham-On-Sea Scouts Troop today (Saturday, February 25th) as they seek funds for this year’s summer camp.

The Scouts will be heading to Wolverhampton for this year’s camp with an action-packed week of activities.

“This will be a fantastic opportunity for local Scouts aged 10-14 to spend a week camping, creating memories and having fun while working as a team and developing life skills along the way!” says Jacob Beard, Scout Leader.

“The Scouts need to raise £1,750 to make the camp happen and we are kicking off our fundraising campaign with a car wash this Saturday from 9am to 1pm at 1st Burnham-on-Sea Scout Hut at the BASC Ground in Stoddens Road.”

“Please pop in to get your car washed, everyone is welcome!”

The cost will be £5 per car/van. There will also be bacon and sausage baps and hot drinks on offer while motorists wait.