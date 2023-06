The Friends of St Bridget’s Church in Brean are set to hold a concert to raise funds for vital upgrades to the building.

Well-known classical / modern crossover pianist Richard Lennox, supported by vocalists Francesca Bowkett and Marcus Evans, will be performing.

The event takes place at the church in Brean on Friday 7th July at 7.30pm when all will welcome.

Tickets, priced £10 with refreshments, are available at the shop counter at Burnham-On-Sea Post Office.