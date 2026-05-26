Fundraising cyclist to pass through Burnham and Highbridge on emotional John O’Groats to Land’s End ride

A 65‑year‑old cyclist undertaking an emotional charity ride from John O’Groats to Land’s End will be passing through Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge this morning as part of his 874‑mile challenge.

Rob Schroeder, from Weston-super-Mare, set off on 15th May and is aiming to reach Land’s End on 31st May in memory of his nephew, Josh Haines, while raising funds for the Teen and Young Adults Ward at the Bristol Haematology and Oncology Centre (BHOC). He is expected to travel through the Burnham and Highbridge area between 9am and 10am.

Now seven days into the journey, Rob has already cycled from John O’Groats to Preston, with more than £5,700 raised so far thanks to generous public support.

The fundraiser is dedicated to Josh, who was diagnosed with B Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia in August 2024 at the age of 24. Despite a determined fight over seven months, Josh tragically passed away on 23rd February 2025 after developing sepsis.

During his treatment, staff on the Teen and Young Adults Ward at BHOC became a vital source of support for Josh and his family — offering emotional care, financial guidance and help through charities and support schemes. Rob says his challenge is a way of giving back to the team who supported them through such a devastating time.

Josh’s story touched many. In December 2024, while in ICU, he married his long‑time partner Lauren after a special licence was granted. On 7th January 2025 — Josh’s 25th birthday — their son, Finley, was born.

Rob hopes the funds raised will help the ward continue providing resources, equipment and support for young patients and their families during long hospital stays.

Residents wishing to follow Rob’s progress or donate can visit his GoFundMe page:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/bhoc-teen-and-young-adults-ward