Fundraising day near Burnham raises huge £4,600 for Cancer Research

A charity fundraiser held at Rookery Farm in Mark near Burnham-On-Sea has been hailed a huge success after raising an impressive £4,611 for cancer research, despite battling through bouts of bad weather.

Organised by Susie Kesterton and Jane Petherham, the event drew a large and enthusiastic crowd who turned out in support of research into lung and breast cancer.

Visitors enjoyed a packed afternoon of entertainment and treats, including craft stalls, cream teas, a hog roast, live music, a bar, a silent auction, and a raffle with a host of generous prizes.

“We were absolutely overwhelmed by the support and generosity shown,” said Susie. “Even with the rain, the atmosphere was fantastic and it was a truly fun and uplifting day.”

Jane adds: “We’d like to extend a heartfelt thank you to everyone who came along, donated, and helped make the day such a success. Every penny raised will go towards vital cancer research.”

The pair say they are already considering plans for future fundraising events and hope to continue building on the community’s incredible support.